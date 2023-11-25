The Rise of Microdramas: A New Wave of Entertainment

Microdramas, a web series format consisting of episodes between under a minute to 15 minutes each, has taken the entertainment world storm in 2023. With more series produced in the first six months of this year than in the entirety of 2022, microdramas are capturing the attention of millions of viewers and attracting sponsorship from major beauty brands.

Originating as comedy sketches on social media platforms like TikTok’s sister app Douyin and Kuaishou, microdramas began gaining traction in 2018. Kuaishou recognized their potential early on and launched the “Kuaishou Small Theatre” segment in 2019. In 2020, Kuaishou introduced its own microdrama brand, “Xingmang Project,” which later became “Xingmang Microdrama.” Traditional web series producers like Tencent Video, MangoTV, and Youku also joined the trend releasing microdramas.

The format underwent a significant change in 2022 when mini program microdramas emerged. These short-form series, with episodes lasting around a minute, became popular on WeChat, offering free episodes to hook viewers before prompting them to pay for the rest of the series on mini programs. Despite their low budgets and short production cycles, these microdramas quickly gained viral views and generated substantial earnings within days. Notably, the series Unparalleled earned an incredible 100 million RMB in just eight days.

Marketers recognized the potential of microdramas as a new marketing channel, particularly for beauty brands. Comparable to TV commercials in terms of budget, microdramas offer a quick and widespread form of brand promotion. Beauty brands ranging from Proya and Kans to global giants like Yves Saint Laurent and Clinique have all sponsored microdrama shows. Collaborations include conventional sponsor displays, product placements, special commercial episodes, livestream shopping with the microdrama team, and even brand executives playing roles in the series.

Recently, the microdrama series Escape from the British Museum gained massive popularity, with over 350 million views on Douyin. The series even caught the attention of CCTV6, the film channel of China’s state-owned TV station. Centered around a Chinese jade teapot turning into a woman and journeying home from the British Museum, the show resonated with nationalist sentiments regarding Chinese artifacts abroad, especially in light of recent thefts from the British institution.

As the microdrama industry grows, it has attracted the attention of regulators. The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) has implemented measures to regulate microdramas, including content removal and the proposed implementation of a content screening system. While some experts argue that these regulations may filter out lower-quality series, others emphasize that the focus should be on improving the quality of content rather than production value.

Overall, microdramas have revolutionized the entertainment landscape, offering bite-sized storytelling experiences to millions of viewers. With sponsorship from major brands and potential for higher production quality, the future of microdramas remains promising.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a microdrama?

A microdrama is a web series with episodes ranging from under a minute to 15 minutes each. These series primarily stream on social media platforms, including short-form video platforms like TikTok’s sister app Douyin and Kuaishou, as well as WeChat mini programs.

When did microdramas gain popularity?

Microdramas began gaining popularity in 2018, initially as comedy sketches on social media platforms. They grew steadily over the years and experienced a significant surge in popularity in 2022 with the emergence of mini program microdramas.

What role do beauty brands play in microdramas?

Beauty brands have recognized the potential of microdramas as a new marketing channel. Many beauty brands, both domestic and global, have sponsored microdrama shows. These collaborations include conventional sponsor displays, product placements, special commercial episodes, and even having brand executives appear in the series.

Are there any regulations on microdramas?

Yes, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) has implemented regulations to oversee the growing microdrama industry. These measures include content removal and the proposed implementation of a content screening system to ensure compliance with guidelines.