New Malware Threatens Businesses Amidst Black Friday Shopping Season

As the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period approaches, businesses in the retail sector are facing a wave of malware and phishing scams that are infiltrating popular apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, and Google Drive. A recent study conducted Netskope Threat Labs has revealed alarming findings about the scale and impact of these cybersecurity threats.

While malware downloads are occurring across various industries, the retail sector is particularly vulnerable. Among the apps analyzed, Google Drive and Gmail were the most commonly used for malware delivery in the retail sector, surpassing even Microsoft OneDrive. The primary method employed attackers is utilizing trojans that deceive users into downloading additional malicious software.

Interestingly, the retail sector heavily relies on WhatsApp, a personal messaging app, for purposes beyond its original design. Retail professionals are leveraging WhatsApp as a collaboration tool, unknowingly exposing their organizations to significant data leakage risks. Messages sent through WhatsApp can be easily forwarded outside of the organization, making it a fertile ground for malware and phishing attacks. In fact, malware delivery via WhatsApp is three times more prevalent in the retail sector compared to other apps.

Given the sensitive financial information handled the retail sector, the malware targeting these businesses primarily aims to steal credit card information, banking details, and personal information. This highlights the pressing need for heightened cybersecurity measures to safeguard against potential breaches and data theft.

With Google Drive, Gmail, and WhatsApp emerging as the most used apps within the retail sector, it is essential for businesses to deploy robust security controls to counteract this growing threat. The adoption of cloud apps has made it easier for attackers to evade traditional security measures, underscoring the importance of employees and consumers staying vigilant during the holiday shopping season.

Sources:

– TechRadar Pro