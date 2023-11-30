New Research Highlights the Prevalence and Impact of Harmful Content on Social Media

A groundbreaking report has shed light on the disturbing prevalence of harmful content on popular social media platforms and its detrimental effects on young people. Titled “Preventable yet pervasive: The prevalence and characteristics of harmful content, including suicide and self-harm material, on Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest,” this research, conducted the Molly Rose Foundation charity and Bright Data, is the first of its kind to explore this pressing issue.

The motivation behind this study was the tragic case of Molly Russell, a 14-year-old girl from Harrow, London, who took her own life in 2017 after being exposed to graphic self-harm and suicide-related content on social media. Following an inquest into her death in 2022, it was concluded that the negative content Molly consumed played a significant role in contributing to her untimely demise.

The Molly Rose Foundation was established in memory of Molly Russell to raise awareness about suicide prevention and provide valuable support to young individuals facing similar challenges. In collaboration with Bright Data, the foundation embarked on this research endeavor to examine the prevalence and characteristics of harmful content on three major social media platforms: Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.

The findings of this report offer a sobering glimpse into the alarming extent of harmful content on these platforms. Disturbingly, it reveals that such material is not only prevalent but also pervasive, presenting a considerable risk to the well-being and mental health of young users. By highlighting the gravity of this issue, the report calls for urgent action from both platform providers and society at large to protect vulnerable individuals from the damaging effects of harmful content.

As more and more young people turn to social media for entertainment, connection, and self-expression, it is imperative that we address this issue collectively. Efforts must be made to improve content moderation, provide accessible mental health resources, and raise awareness among young users about the potential risks of harmful content.

