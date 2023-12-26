The Republican party’s supposed concern for privacy and national security, as it relates to TikTok, has been revealed as a hollow performance. Despite their vocal support for banning the popular social media app, their motivations are far from altruistic. Racism, anti-competitiveness fueled Facebook, and the GOP’s desire for control over online platforms all play a part in their push to ban TikTok.

While there are valid concerns about data privacy and exploitation Chinese intelligence, the GOP’s focus on a single app is a mere distraction. Banning TikTok and considering the job done completely overlooks the larger issues at hand. It is an empty performance that fails to address the pervasive problems that exist across numerous companies, including over-collection and monetization of user data, inadequate security measures, and the erosion of legal rights.

If privacy and national security were truly the GOP’s top priorities, they would be working to pass effective privacy legislation and regulate data brokers. These entities operate on a much larger scale, routinely selling access to vast amounts of data to a variety of buyers, including foreign intelligence agencies. Shoring up national security requires tackling corruption rather than placing the blame solely on a single app.

Furthermore, the support for a TikTok ban, even within the Republican party, is waning. Recent surveys indicate a decline in public support for banning the app, suggesting that the GOP’s efforts are increasingly out of touch with popular opinion.

In the end, the GOP’s obsession with banning TikTok is revealed to be a futile and empty endeavor. It is a display of sound and fury, signifying nothing. True progress in protecting privacy and national security requires broader, more comprehensive reforms that the GOP seems unwilling to pursue.