New Evidence Suggests Ancient Planet Theia Is Buried Within Earth’s Mantle

Scientists have long theorized that an ancient planet called Theia collided with Earth billions of years ago, resulting in the formation of the moon. However, recent findings suggest that remnants of Theia may not be limited to the moon alone. New computer simulations conducted researchers at the California Institute of Technology indicate that two continent-sized masses buried deep within Earth’s mantle could be remnants of Theia.

The strange masses, known as large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs), were first discovered in the 1980s. Seismic wave analysis revealed that these regions had a different composition and higher density than the surrounding mantle. The new study suggests that Theia’s collision with Earth could have caused the upper portion of the mantle to melt while leaving the lower half solid. As a result, Earth could have acquired approximately 10 percent of Theia’s mass, explaining the size of the LLVPs.

The simulations propose that the captured material, consisting of both molten and solid Theia matter, would have quickly descended through Earth until reaching the boundary between the core and the mantle. Over time, more of Theia’s matter would have accumulated, leading to the formation of the LLVPs as observed today.

While the simulations do not provide conclusive evidence, they offer support for the theory that Theia is indeed buried within Earth’s mantle. The research team plans to investigate how the presence of Theia’s material influenced Earth’s development and contributed to the formation of its first continents. Additionally, they aim to compare their findings with samples of the Moon’s mantle, which is believed to contain remnants of Theia.

This discovery sheds new light on the violent history of our solar system and highlights the remarkable interconnectedness of celestial bodies. Further research will deepen our understanding of how these ancient cosmic events shaped Earth’s geological and evolutionary trajectory.

