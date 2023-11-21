Title: Unleashing the TikTok Trend: Chicken Cobbler made Simple

Chicken casserole lovers rejoice! Thanks to the viral sensation of recipe videos on TikTok, you can now recreate your favorite chicken goulash with biscuit dumplings in a simplified and efficient way. One particular TikTok user, Matthew Bounds, known as @yourbarefootneighbor, gained immense popularity with his unique take on the classic chicken casserole. By using Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix, Bounds transformed the traditional dish into a mouthwatering chicken cobbler, captivating the taste buds of millions of TikTok users.

The beauty of Bounds’ creation lies in its simplicity. The dish only requires a handful of ingredients, including shredded chicken, canned cream of chicken soup, and Red Lobster’s boxed biscuit mix. With just a few steps and minimal stirring, you can have a delectable chicken biscuit bake on your table in just 45 minutes. The ease and quickness of this viral recipe have made it a sensation amongst busy home cooks seeking flavorful and satisfying meals.

But where did the inspiration for this chicken cobbler come from? Bounds credits fellow TikTok user @everydaywithamber, who had posted a similar chicken and biscuit recipe made with Bisquick. Bounds modified her recipe to include the Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix, adding a unique twist to the already popular dish. This creativity and innovation propelled Bounds to fame, earning him a following of over 1 million on TikTok and even leading to the release of his own cookbook, “Come Fix You A Plate.”

FAQ

Where can I find Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix?

You can find Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix online or at various grocery stores, including Walmart and Target.

Can I substitute Bisquick for the Red Lobster mix?

Absolutely! If you prefer to use Bisquick, simply mix 2 cups of Bisquick with 2 cups of milk as a substitute for the biscuit mix in the recipe.

Can I customize the recipe with different vegetables or spices?

Definitely! Feel free to adjust the recipe to your taste preferences adding different vegetables or spices. You can also explore homemade substitutes for Bisquick using a mix of flour, baking powder, salt, and butter.

Unleash your culinary creativity and embark on the TikTok trend indulging in the scrumptious and simplified chicken cobbler. Whether you choose to use Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix or experiment with your own flavors, this viral recipe is sure to become a favorite in your kitchen.