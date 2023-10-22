Netflix Raises Prices, Adds Subscribers

In its recent quarterly report, Netflix announced a price increase for its premium tier, which now stands at $22.99 per month. The basic tier, previously discontinued, has been reintroduced at $11.99 per month. The ad-tier subscription remains at $6.99 per month, as Netflix aims to attract more advertisers. Despite the price increase, Netflix added 8.8 million new subscribers, thanks in part to its crackdown on password-sharing. The company expects to see continued growth and additional new customers affected its crackdown in the coming quarters.

T-Mobile Interested in Acquiring Frontier Communications

According to analysts from Wells Fargo, T-Mobile is showing interest in acquiring Frontier Communications. Recently, Jana Partners, an activist investment firm, took a stake in Frontier and urged the company to sell. While there is speculation regarding a potential deal between T-Mobile and Frontier, it would make sense given Frontier’s landline and fiber infrastructure in various parts of the country. This acquisition could help T-Mobile in its efforts to offer fiber and expand its 5G coverage. It is important to note that cellular service is dependent on fiber lines to connect cell towers to the central office.

T-Mobile’s “Forced Migration” Program Delayed

T-Mobile was scheduled to start notifying customers on legacy phone plans about their migration to newer, more expensive options. However, the carrier has now referred to this program as a “small-scale test” and clarified that it has not yet begun notifying customers. Some customers on Reddit claim to have communicated with T-Mobile’s customer care team about the program, adding to the confusion. Cord Cutters News has compiled an explainer with information directly from T-Mobile to help clarify the situation.

AT&T’s Strong Growth in 5G Home Internet

AT&T has reported impressive results for its 5G Home Internet service. The company expanded the service to 16 markets in late August and gained 25,000 customers throughout the rest of the quarter. This growth in 5G home internet aligns with expectations for Verizon and T-Mobile, who will be reporting their own results soon. AT&T also saw strong growth in other areas, including adding 468,000 post-paid wireless phone customers and 296,000 new fiber customers. However, it did experience a loss of 416,000 phone customers, indicating a continued decline in that business. AT&T expressed satisfaction with DIRECTV’s performance but did not rule out the possibility of a sale.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper Could Pressure Cable Companies

Amazon’s recent launch of its first test satellites for Project Kuiper signifies a significant step toward a future with more internet options. Project Kuiper has the potential to introduce more competition into the broadband market, putting pressure on cable companies like Comcast and Spectrum. This could result in more people opting for alternatives like satellite-based systems or 5G home internet, a phenomenon known as Cord Cutting 2.0. While Amazon’s service is not expected to be fully launched until next year, it presents an exciting prospect for consumers seeking greater choice in internet providers.

Definitions:

– Cord Cutting: The act of canceling traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions in favor of alternative ways of accessing content, usually through streaming services.

– 5G: The fifth generation of cellular networks, offering faster speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity compared to previous generations.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

– [Source 3]

– [Source 4]