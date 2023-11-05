New Streaming Services Take the Spotlight

Streaming services continue to dominate the entertainment industry, with some major players making significant gains. While popular platforms like Peacock, Paramount+, and Max have been receiving a lot of attention, it turns out that Tubi, the ad-supported streaming service, is actually the most popular among viewers. According to Nielsen, Tubi boasts 70 million monthly active users, with a 65% increase in total view time. This revelation highlights the growing demand for free streaming options that offer quality content.

Paramount+ is another platform making waves, having gained 2.7 million subscribers in the past week, reaching a total of 63 million. The Chief Financial Officer of Paramount+ hinted at the possibility of raising prices even further after a successful price increase in June. It’s clear that these platforms are continually adapting and evolving to meet consumer demands and maximize their offerings.

In addition to new services emerging, existing ones are also thriving. Fubo, a live streaming service, added an impressive 310,000 subscribers in the third quarter. This growth came after a persistent trend of customer defections in the previous period, showcasing the resilience and potential of streaming platforms.

Not all streaming services had a smooth week, though. Bally Sports+ experienced several disruptions, frustrating its customers. The service went down for four consecutive nights, causing inconvenience for subscribers. However, the company did provide refunds to affected customers, attempting to alleviate the situation.

As the streaming landscape evolves, traditional cable companies are feeling the impact. Cable One recently announced its decision to withdraw from the pay TV business and focus on streaming and broadband services instead. The shift is influenced the rise of cord-cutters, as more consumers opt for streaming options over traditional cable subscriptions.

Meanwhile, the legacy Max subscribers of Warner Bros Discovery received news of changes to their plans. Starting December 5, these subscribers will lose access to 4K video and one concurrent stream, aligning them with the “ad-free” tier of HBO Max. However, an “ultimate” tier offering more streams and 4K capabilities will be available for those interested.

FAQ:

Q: Which ad-supported streaming service is the most popular?

A: According to Nielsen, Tubi has the highest number of monthly active users compared to other platforms.

Q: How many subscribers did Paramount+ add recently?

A: Paramount+ gained 2.7 million subscribers in the past week, reaching a total of 63 million.

Q: What streaming service experienced disruptions during the week?

A: Bally Sports+ had four consecutive nights of service disruptions, causing inconvenience for its customers.

Q: Why did Cable One decide to withdraw from the pay TV business?

A: Cable One made the strategic decision to shift its focus to streaming and broadband services due to the growing influence of cord-cutters.

Q: What changes will legacy Max subscribers of Warner Bros Discovery experience?

A: Starting December 5, legacy Max subscribers will lose access to 4K video and one concurrent stream, aligning them with HBO Max’s “ad-free” tier.