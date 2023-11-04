Meg Ryan’s Return to Romantic Comedy Marks a New Chapter in Her Career

After a significant hiatus from the Hollywood scene and a departure from her iconic romantic comedy roles, Meg Ryan is making a comeback with her latest film, “What Happens Later.” This long-awaited return has been met with anticipation and excitement from both her loyal fan base and a new generation of admirers.

In “What Happens Later,” Ryan not only stars in the film but also serves as its co-writer and director, firmly establishing her creative control and asserting her presence in the industry once again. The movie portrays a heartfelt encounter between two former lovers stranded in a regional airport during a snowstorm, delving into the complexities of love and relationships with a mature perspective.

Ryan’s decision to step back from the limelight in 2009 was driven a desire to prioritize her personal life and focus on raising her children. However, the passage of time and a newfound perspective have reignited her passion for acting. With her children now grown, Ryan felt compelled to embark on this new project, even though it meant taking on the leading role to secure financing for the film’s production.

The release of “What Happens Later” coincides with a resurgence of interest in Meg Ryan’s iconic style, popularized in films like “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” A viral trend on TikTok, known as “Meg Ryan Fall,” has captured the imagination of millions, with fans mimicking Ryan’s fashion choices and paying homage to her timeless aesthetic.

As Ryan returns to the genre that catapulted her to international stardom, she acknowledges the challenges of carving out a diverse career beyond romantic comedies. She has experimented with various genres but admits that her foray into other types of films did not resonate as strongly with audiences.

Despite the ups and downs of her Hollywood journey, Ryan’s comeback is a testament to her resilience, talent, and enduring appeal. While she remains humble about her fame and fortune, she is eager to explore new artistic ventures and continue evolving as an actress.

Through her self-imposed hiatus and personal growth, Meg Ryan has emerged with a renewed perspective on life and a fresh approach to her craft. As she embraces this new chapter in her career, fans eagerly await the release of “What Happens Later” and the next phase of Meg Ryan’s remarkable journey.

FAQ

1. What is the premise of Meg Ryan’s new film, “What Happens Later”?

“What Happens Later” tells the story of two former lovers who find themselves stuck in a regional airport during a snowstorm after 30 years of not seeing each other. The film explores their lingering grudges and complex dynamics while highlighting the transformative power of love.

2. Why did Meg Ryan take a break from acting?

Meg Ryan decided to step away from acting in 2009 to prioritize her personal life and focus on raising her two children. During this time, she also faced criticism for her defense of cosmetic surgery and her association with other stars who were similarly scrutinized for their appearance.

3. What inspired Meg Ryan’s return to the romantic comedy genre?

After exploring different genres and roles, Meg Ryan felt a renewed passion for acting and a desire to revisit the genre that made her an international icon. In “What Happens Later,” she not only stars in the film but also takes on the role of co-writer and director, further showcasing her creative talents.

4. How is Meg Ryan’s iconic style being celebrated?

Fans on TikTok have embraced a trend known as “Meg Ryan Fall,” paying homage to the actress’s signature fashion choices from films like “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” This trend has gained millions of views, cementing Ryan’s status as a style icon for a new generation.