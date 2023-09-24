Concerns Raised Over TikTok Challenge Featuring Singer Yerin

Many fans have expressed discomfort with the latest TikTok challenge posted singer Jung Yerin. In the challenge, Yerin appeared on a show with comedian Jo Ju Bong, who continuously made her visibly uncomfortable attempting to touch her, causing her to flinch away. Fans were upset with the treatment Yerin received in both the TikTok and YouTube skits she was part of.

Some argue that it’s part of the skit, but fans felt that the singer was treated inappropriately. The TikTok challenge featured the same comedian and his song, “Do you know Dr. Hong?”, which became controversial for its inappropriate content. The song discusses women wanting to increase the size of their breasts and men wanting to increase the size of their genitals. Despite its explicit lyrics, the song became popular on platforms like YouTube shorts and TikTok, including among children.

Involving Yerin, a female idol, in a challenge featuring this sexually-natured song only added fuel to the fire. Fans were unhappy with the decision to ask a female idol to participate in something like this. They questioned the agency’s judgment and expressed concern for Yerin’s well-being.

It is important for agencies to consider the appropriateness of the content they ask their idols to participate in, especially when it comes to sexually suggestive material. The fans’ concerns highlight the need for better scrutiny and consideration of the impact such challenges can have on artists.

Source: theqoo and theqoo