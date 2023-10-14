What Led to the Cancellation of Moonlighting?

Moonlighting, the hit 1980s TV show that recently became available on Hulu, was a beloved and critically acclaimed series. However, after five seasons, it was abruptly cancelled ABC. Many theories have emerged as to why the show met its demise.

One popular theory is that the romantic relationship between the two main characters, Maddie and David, led to a decline in viewership. The episode where they finally got together drew a high percentage of the television audience, but after that, interest dwindled. However, it is worth noting that other shows have successfully navigated romantic storylines without suffering the same fate.

Another factor that may have contributed to the cancellation was Cybill Shepherd’s pregnancy with twins during the production of season four. As Shepherd was forbidden to work during her third trimester, the show had to work around her absence shifting the story and reducing screen time for Maddie and David’s relationship. While her pregnancy may have impacted the show’s trajectory, it was not the sole reason for its cancellation.

The production of Moonlighting was known for its intense and chaotic nature. Scripts were constantly being rewritten up until the last minute, episodes took longer to film than other shows, and delays resulted in a shorter season length. This grueling pace led to stress and exhaustion for the cast and crew and affected the overall audience experience.

Behind the scenes, tensions between Shepherd and executive producer Glenn Gordon Caron added to the show’s troubles. Shepherd felt that her concerns about her character were dismissed, while Caron acknowledged the demanding nature of the show but also mentioned Shepherd’s own expectations. Ultimately, Caron left before the final season, but it did not save the show from cancellation.

In conclusion, a combination of factors, including viewer fatigue with the romantic storyline, Shepherd’s pregnancy, the chaotic production, and tensions behind the scenes, contributed to the cancellation of Moonlighting.

Sources:

– Chicago Tribune

– NPR

– Washington Post