BTS’s Jungkook Explains Why He Deleted an Adorable TikTok Video

BTS’s Jungkook has gained popularity on TikTok, but recently he had to come clean about why he deleted an adorable video. Since fans discovered Jungkook’s TikTok account, the idol has actively embraced the platform. He not only likes and comments on funny videos but also shares his own content, including a video featuring SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu.

In his TikTok videos, Jungkook showcases his impressive dance skills and editing abilities. However, on September 2, he surprised fans posting a lighthearted and humorous video that exuded maknae vibes (the youngest member of a group). Unfortunately, shortly after posting it, fans noticed that the video had been deleted from his page.

Fortunately, fans didn’t have to wait long for an explanation. During a Stationhead stream on October 3, Jungkook addressed the reason behind deleting the video. He clarified that it wasn’t because of any controversy but because he wanted to establish a specific identity for his TikTok account. He stated that he would only be posting dance-related content, hence the decision to remove the adorable video.

Some fans had speculated that Jungkook deleted the video because it didn’t fit the “dancer vibes” aesthetic he wanted to maintain on his TikTok account. While fans love his cute videos, Jungkook has always been someone who values aesthetics. He even deleted all his posts on Instagram in the past to create a better aesthetic.

Overall, Jungkook’s actions reflect his dedication to maintaining a specific image and identity on social media platforms. Although fans may miss his cute videos, they can appreciate the “dancer aesthetic” that he is striving for on TikTok.

