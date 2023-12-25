Netflix Expands Korean Content with Gyeongseong Creature

Netflix is continuing its investment in Korean content, with the upcoming release of the historical romance drama Gyeongseong Creature. The series, which premieres on December 22, follows the story of Jang Tae-sang, a successful pawnshop owner whose life is upended when a Korean courtesan goes missing. In order to save his business and property, Jang must find her or face conscription into the imperial army.

Gyeongseong Creature stands out for several reasons. Not only does it feature popular Korean actors Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee in the lead roles, but it has also received an initial two-season order from Netflix, a rarity in Korean TV production. The timing of the release in December is strategic, as it aligns with the holiday season when streaming activity tends to be higher.

The series is set in 1945, six months before Japan’s surrender and the end of its occupation of Korea. Director Chung Dong-yoon admits that recreating the historical setting accurately was a challenge due to limited available data. However, the production team focused on capturing the overall sentiment and atmosphere of the era.

The Japanese colonial period remains a popular topic in Korean media, with dramas and movies often exploring the complex history of that time. It was a period marked forced assimilation, censorship, and loss of freedom for Koreans. Gyeongseong, the setting of the series, represents a unique hybrid space where traditional Korean culture coexisted with Western influences.

While historical accuracy is important, there is a fine line between entertainment value and respecting the experiences of real people. Critics caution against sensationalizing history for the sake of storytelling. However, the popularity of historical dramas and movies in Korea suggests a continued interest in exploring and reflecting on the nation’s past.

With Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix aims to captivate audiences with its mix of romance, suspense, and historical context. As the streamer expands its investment in Korean productions, it looks set to further solidify its presence in the East Asian country’s entertainment industry.