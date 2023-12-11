The Real Full Monty Show Raises Awareness for Cancer Prevention

A lively event that has become a British tradition, The Real Full Monty Show, continues to captivate audiences every year. Presenters Coleen Nolan from Loose Women and Ashley Banjo, creator of Diversity, bring together a group of celebrities for a daring cause – to strip off in front of a crowd in order to raise awareness for cancer prevention, particularly through regular check-ups.

This year’s show promises even more excitement and chaos than before. Various participants find themselves falling ill or having unavoidable commitments, including undergoing cancer treatment. As a result, the entire group will only perform their routine on the night of the show itself. However, clever camerawork will ensure that viewers at home still get to enjoy the spectacle, while the supportive atmosphere in the theater will carry the performers through the night.

The stark contrast in how male and female nudity is perceived is always intriguing. The men, including reality TV star Pete Wicks, rugby player Ben Cohen, drag artist Nick Collier (also known as Ella Vaday), and former butler Paul Burrell, proudly disrobe for the opening credits. Meanwhile, the women, such as TV presenter Julia Bradbury, Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye, and national treasure Sherrie Hewson, remain mostly covered. The humor associated with naked men versus the perceived risqué nature of naked women is a topic worth discussing on another occasion.

The show not only showcases the celebrities’ bravery but also their journey in preparing for the performance. They engage in various activities that serve as metaphors for facing uncomfortable moments, such as freshwater swimming and creating plaster casts of their breasts. Banjo, the talented choreographer, gracefully leads the team despite their limited dance abilities. The bond between him and Nolan is particularly heartwarming, with Nolan even gifting him a plaster cast of her breasts as a Christmas present.

While The Real Full Monty Show aims to empower and uplift, it is not without its sources of sorrow. Despite the show’s purpose of encouraging people to be vigilant and seek medical check-ups for themselves and their loved ones, it inevitably delves into the somber realities of cancer. This year, the sadness looms particularly large, with Nolan’s sister Linda receiving a terminal diagnosis and Ekanoye dealing with her own breast cancer journey. Former footballer Ashley Cain’s participation in the show also highlights the immense grief he continues to endure after the loss of his eight-month-old daughter, Azaylia, to leukemia.

Amidst the show’s emotional roller coaster, it is important to heed the advice of the program’s participants: stay alert for signs of illness and encourage others to do the same. Let us cherish our loved ones and extend our support to individuals like Cain and Safiyya Vorajee, Azaylia’s mother, as they navigate through their unimaginable pain.