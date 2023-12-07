10 Celebrities Unveiled for The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls 2023

In an effort to raise awareness for cancer, The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls is back with a brand new cast of 10 celebrities who are ready to strip off on stage. Led hosts Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan, this year’s cast members have all been touched cancer in some way, either through their own personal battles or the experiences of loved ones.

TV presenter Julia Bradbury, 53, is one of the brave stars joining The Real Full Monty 2023. As a cancer survivor, Julia underwent a single mastectomy in 2021 and has since become an advocate for raising awareness about the disease.

Actress Sherrie Hewson, 73, tragically lost her brother to an incurable brain tumor in 2021. Sherrie’s emotional journey and personal experience with cancer will undoubtedly touch the hearts of viewers.

Reality TV star Gemma Collins, 42, has a personal connection to cancer as her mother Joan discovered a cancerous lump. This led to Gemma being tested for the BRCA gene, which is associated with an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Dancing on Ice professional Vanessa Bauer, 27, will be sharing her own experience with cancer through The Real Full Monty. Vanessa’s father battled cancer for six years, and this performance is a way for her to honor his memory and raise awareness.

Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye, 41, is another member of the cast who has faced cancer head-on. Diagnosed with DCIS in 2021, Victoria has been given the all-clear and is determined to use her platform to encourage others to check themselves regularly.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell, 65, is no stranger to the fight against cancer. After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022, Paul has undergone radiotherapy and remains hopeful for a positive outcome.

Reality TV star Ashley Cain, 32, has been tirelessly raising awareness for cancer since the devastating loss of his daughter Azaylia Cain. Ashley’s strength and determination to make a difference are truly inspiring.

Ex-rugby player Ben Cohen, 45, rounds out the cast of The Real Full Monty 2023. While Ben’s personal connection to cancer has not been disclosed, he joins the show with a desire to support the cause and spread awareness.

The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls promises to be a powerful and emotional performance, as the cast members bare not only their bodies, but also their personal stories and experiences with cancer. By shedding their clothes, they hope to shed light on this important cause and encourage viewers to prioritize their health. Don’t miss this incredible show that will touch lives and raise awareness like never before.