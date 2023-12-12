Improved Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Now Provide Real-Time Information and Enhanced Multimodal Assistance

Ray-Ban’s Meta smart glasses are set to receive significant upgrades, thanks to advancements in the social network’s AI assistant. The onboard assistant will now offer real-time information, allowing users to access up-to-date data on current events, game scores, traffic conditions, and more. Previously, the AI had a knowledge cutoff of December 2022, limiting its ability to provide timely information. This enhancement is made possible, in part, through integration with Bing.

Additionally, Ray-Ban is testing the “multimodal AI” capabilities of its assistant, which enable it to answer contextual questions based on the user’s surroundings. By analyzing the environment captured through the glasses, the assistant can provide relevant responses and address queries related to the user’s immediate surroundings. This feature aims to make the Meta smart glasses more practical and less gimmicky.

While these updates are promising, it may be some time before the majority of users can access the full range of capabilities. The early access beta version of the multimodal functionality will initially be available to a select group of individuals in the United States who opt into the program. Expanded access for all users is expected to be rolled out gradually, with a target timeframe of 2024.

Examples shared Mark Zuckerberg offer a glimpse into the possibilities offered the enhanced Meta AI. Videos demonstrate users commanding the glasses with the phrase “Hey Meta, look and tell me,” prompting the assistant to provide suggestions based on what the user is viewing through the glasses. Users can ask for style suggestions or even request captions for recently captured photos. Screenshots show Meta AI accurately identifying objects and translating text within images.

With these advancements, Ray-Ban’s Meta smart glasses aim to provide users with real-time information and a more immersive and interactive experience. As the technology evolves, we can expect further improvements to make smart glasses an even more indispensable tool in our daily lives.