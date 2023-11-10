Discover The Rain Season 1: How to Stream the Danish Post-Apocalyptic Series

The Rain Season 1, a gripping Danish television series, takes viewers on a journey through a post-apocalyptic world where rainfall becomes a deadly virus, resulting in the near-extinction of the human population in Scandinavia. Co-created Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo, the show made its debut on Netflix on May 4, 2018.

The story revolves around two Danish siblings, Simone and Rasmus, who must seek refuge in an underground bunker to protect themselves from the lethal effects of the virus. Their journey unfolds as they navigate the dangers and uncertainty of this new world. The Rain Season 1 features a talented cast including Alba August, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mikkel Følsgaard, Lukas Løkken, Jessica Dinnage, Sonny Lindberg, and Angela Bundalovic in leading roles.

To experience the captivating narrative of The Rain Season 1, viewers can easily stream the series on Netflix. As one of the most popular streaming platforms globally, Netflix offers a user-friendly interface and a vast library of content ranging from TV shows to movies and original productions such as Riverdale and Dahmer. Here’s how you can access The Rain Season 1:

1. Visit Netflix’s official website or use the Netflix app.

2. Sign up for an account providing your email address and creating a password.

3. Choose a suitable subscription plan from the options available:

– $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

Each plan offers different benefits, so make sure to select the one that suits your preferences. The Standard Plan includes ad-free streaming, the ability to download content, and the option to add an extra member to the account. The Premium Plan provides support for up to four devices simultaneously, Ultra HD viewing, and support for spatial audio.

Immerse yourself in The Rain Season 1, a thrilling post-apocalyptic series that captivates audiences with its intense storyline and exceptional performances. Stay prepared for unexpected twists as Simone and Rasmus navigate a world forever changed the rain.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch The Rain Season 1 on Netflix?

A: Yes, The Rain Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: How can I watch The Rain Season 1?

A: To watch The Rain Season 1, visit the Netflix website or use the Netflix app and sign up for an account. Choose a suitable payment plan and enjoy streaming the series.

Q: What are the different Netflix subscription plans?

A: Netflix offers three subscription plans: Standard with Ads (ad-supported), Standard (ad-free), and Premium. Each plan offers different features and prices.

Q: Is there a free trial for Netflix?

A: Netflix no longer offers a free trial in some regions. Please visit the Netflix website for the most up-to-date information on free trials.