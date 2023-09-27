The Virality of the “How Often Do You Think About the Roman Empire?” TikTok Trend

In the recent TikTok trend “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?”, women ask their male partners, family members, or friends about their frequency of thoughts on Rome. The recorded responses vary from confusion to passionate discussions about various emperors. This trend has generated a plethora of content that involves men justifying their interest in the Roman Empire and women contemplating what historical events they think about that men may not be aware of.

This TikTok trend sheds light on the way history is constructed and passed down. It reveals that popular perceptions of Rome rely on an interpretation of history that is potentially harmful. Many scholars now recognize the limitations of the “great man” narratives that dominate discussions about the Roman Empire. The trend demonstrates the need for a more inclusive and nuanced understanding of history.

As a PhD candidate in public history and an archaeologist who has worked on the excavation of a Roman villa, I find myself thinking about the Roman Empire every day. Contrary to popular stereotypes, women are also interested in the ancient past. The TikTok trend challenges the assumption that women do not engage with history in the same way men do.

The commentaries on TikTok highlight the prevalence of the “great man” narratives that have dominated historical narratives for years. Progressive scholars have been striving to supplement, challenge, and contextualize these narratives. By engaging in discussions about the Roman Empire, TikTok users are participating in the ongoing process of reevaluating historical perspectives.

It is important to recognize that history is constantly evolving and that our understanding of the past is influenced the lens through which it is filtered. By questioning and reflecting on our historical narratives, we can create a more inclusive and accurate understanding of the Roman Empire and other historical events.

Sources:

– Casey Haughin-Scasny, Author and PhD candidate in public history

– TikTok Trend: “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?”