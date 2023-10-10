The Rise of LinkedIn as an Alternative News Platform

As Twitter becomes an increasingly hostile environment for news organizations, journalists are seeking new spaces to share, gather, and publish news. Could LinkedIn be the answer? While LinkedIn was once considered a boring job-seeking site, it has now become a popular alternative for media leaders around the world.

In a report on journalism, media, and technology trends, Reuters Institute found that LinkedIn is the most popular alternative for news publishers in 53 countries. With its 950 million members in over 200 countries and territories, LinkedIn has expanded its newsroom, offering more resources for journalists and even creating its own newsletters. The platform has seen success with newsletters such as The Financial Times Editor’s Digest and The Economist’s Week Ahead, which have millions of subscribers.

However, marketing guru Ralf Ressman warns that there is no such thing as a free lunch on LinkedIn. While the platform has evolved from a CV showcase to a content platform, Ressman cautions news publishers to learn from the changes that Facebook has made, as they have significantly reduced referral traffic to media outlets. Ressman advises publishers to be cautious about strategies that rely on generating more readers and revenue through external links, as this can result in decreased reach and visibility of content on LinkedIn.

Despite these concerns, Ressman believes that journalists can still make use of LinkedIn using it as a tool for branding and networking. The platform offers an opportunity for thought leadership and valuable content that can be regulated more effectively than on Twitter. Additionally, LinkedIn can be a valuable resource for generating new story ideas and showcasing expertise for salespeople.

While LinkedIn is not as toxic as Twitter, it still faces challenges such as cyberbullying and extreme political views. However, if used correctly, LinkedIn can be a valuable platform for news publishers to position themselves, generate new ideas, and demonstrate their digital readiness.

It’s important for journalists and publishers to not become dependent on a single platform, as the future is uncertain. However, LinkedIn provides a potential alternative to the chaos of Twitter, offering a more tranquil and professional environment for sharing news.

Sources: Reuters Institute, Ralf Ressman