Omar Ayuso Talks About His Role and Representation on Netflix’s Elite

Omar Ayuso, also known as the character Omar in the teen telenovela Elite, is a beloved figure in the show. Since the first season, he has captivated viewers with his tender romance with heartthrob Ander and the challenges he faces in his Muslim household. Created Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, Elite premiered its seventh season on October 20. This season also introduces new cast members and explores Omar’s struggles with loss and depression.

Despite being set in a fictional high school, most of the action in Elite takes place outside of the school’s walls. Love triangles, secrets, and murder mysteries are the core elements of the show. Omar, a closeted teen and the son of Palestinian Muslim immigrants, initially faces disapproval from his family for his attraction to Ander. Throughout the series, he undergoes personal growth and navigates complex relationships.

In Season Seven, Omar is dealing with the loss of his friend Samuel and seeks therapy and medication for his depression. This season also introduces new characters, including Omar’s love interest Joel and pop star Anitta as the school’s self-defense coach.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Omar Ayuso shares his thoughts on returning to Elite and representing a queer Palestinian character. He compares returning to the show to visiting his childhood home, experiencing both positive and negative emotions. Ayuso also discusses the challenges of portraying a character with mental illness and the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in the media.

As for the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Ayuso expresses deep sympathy for the death of innocent civilians. He clarifies that defending Palestinians doesn’t mean criticizing Israelis, emphasizing the need to separate the actions of governments from the people they represent.

Ayuso’s character Omar allows him to explore emotional vulnerability and mental health issues. The actor draws from his own experiences with depression, making the role even more meaningful to him. Ayuso also acknowledges the impact of Elite in portraying queer stories, highlighting the importance of having role models for marginalized communities.

Overall, Omar Ayuso’s role in Elite and its representation of LGBTQ+ and Palestinian characters has made a significant impact on viewers. The show continues to be a trailblazer for diverse storytelling on streaming platforms.

