How to Watch and Stream “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix

“The Queen’s Gambit” is a critically acclaimed miniseries about a fictional chess player named Beth Harmon. Released in October 2020, it quickly gained global attention for its captivating story, outstanding performances, and stunning cinematography. Anya Taylor-Joy shines in her role as Beth Harmon, showcasing her incredible acting skills.

The series follows the journey of a young chess prodigy in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Beth, played Taylor-Joy, starts her journey at an orphanage and rises to unimaginable heights with her talent. However, her obsession with victory leads her down a path of addiction. Experience the roller-coaster ride of this brilliant chess player as she navigates her way to fame and stardom.

“The Queen’s Gambit” was created Scott Frank and Allan Scott. The stellar cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, Isla Johnston as Young Beth Harmon, Annabeth Kelly as Annabeth Kelly, Chloe Pirrie as Alice Harmon, Bill Camp as William Shaibel, Marcin Dorocinski as Vasily Borgov, Marielle Heller as Alma Wheatley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts, Moses Ingram as Jolene, and Harry Melling as Harry Beltik.

To watch “The Queen’s Gambit,” you can stream it on Netflix. A Netflix membership offers access to a vast collection of movies and TV series from renowned studios, including Netflix originals such as “Never Have I Ever,” “Stranger Things,” “Enola Holmes,” “Bridgerton,” and more.

To watch the series on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard)

– $19.99 per month (premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

The cheapest Netflix plan, Standard with Ads, includes most movies and TV shows but may display ads before or during content. It offers Full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan provides the same content without ads. It also allows users to download content on two supported devices and share the account with one additional member who does not live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan but allows streaming on four supported devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. It also allows content to be downloaded on up to six supported devices and can be shared with up to two extra members who do not live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is supported as well.

The synopsis of “The Queen’s Gambit” is as follows: “In a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s, a young girl discovers an astonishing talent for chess while struggling with addiction.”

