Summary: The Queen Mary is hosting a free community celebration day for the holidays on Tuesday, December 5th. Guests can explore the ship’s exhibit areas and participate in events such as a “Letters to Santa” activity, Santa Claus meet-and-greet, cookie decorating, and more. Free parking with no time limit will be provided. Registration is required to attend.

The Queen Mary is gearing up for a festive holiday season with a free community celebration day. On Tuesday, December 5th, guests are invited to come aboard the iconic ship from 3 to 7 p.m. and enjoy a variety of activities and attractions.

During the celebration, visitors can explore the ship’s free exhibit areas, including the Churchill, the Ship Model Gallery, the Shipyard, the Cunard Story exhibits, and the Steam and Steel Tour. This unique tour takes guests below the water line to explore the ship’s boiler rooms and other hidden areas.

In addition to the exhibits, the Queens Salon will host a range of events from 3 to 6 p.m. Guests can participate in a “Letters to Santa” event, where they can write and send their holiday wishes to the North Pole. The salon will also feature a welcome from the managing director, a Santa Claus meet-and-greet, cookie decorating, and more.

For those looking for more hands-on activities, the Royal Salon will offer an arts-and-crafts session and game time with Santa’s elves at various times throughout the evening. This is a great opportunity for children to get creative and immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

One of the best parts of the celebration is that parking will be included for free, with no time limit. This means that guests can take their time and fully enjoy all of the festivities without worrying about parking fees or time constraints.

To attend this free holiday celebration aboard the Queen Mary, registration is required. Make sure to reserve your spot for this exciting event that is sure to bring joy and holiday cheer to all who attend. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the magic of the Queen Mary during the most wonderful time of the year.