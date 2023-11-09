Where to Watch and Stream The Protector Season 2 Online

Are you eager to know where you can watch and stream The Protector Season 2 online? Look no further, we have all the details for you. The Protector, also known as Hakan: Muhafız, is a Turkish dark fantasy series that is currently streaming on Netflix. Created Binnur Karaevli, the show is based on the 2016 mystery novel “Karakalem ve Bir Delikanlının Tuhaf Hikayesi” (A Strange Story of Charcoal and a Young Man) Nilüfer İpek Gökdel.

Season 2 of The Protector consists of eight intriguing episodes and was released for streaming on April 26, 2019. In this season, the story centers around Hakan Demir, a shopkeeper in Istanbul, who discovers that he is destined to be the city’s protector. However, he is falsely accused of the Hagia Sophia incident, and he must find a way to prove his innocence. Meanwhile, an immortal gains control over the mind of Leyla, and Hakan races against time to stop the actions of Levent.

The cast of The Protector Season 2 includes talented actors such as Çağatay Ulusoy as Hakan Demir, Hazar Ergüçlü as Zeynep Erman, Okan Yalabık as Faysal Erdem/Hüsrev Hodja, Ayça Ayşin Turan as Leyla Sancak, Burçin Terzioğlu as Rüya Erdem/Cavidan, and Engin Öztürk as Levent Demir.

If you’re wondering how to watch The Protector Season 2 via streaming, the answer is simple – Netflix. Since its launch on January 16, 2007, Netflix has become the leading and most-subscribed video-on-demand streaming service worldwide. It is available in over 190 countries, including Turkey. To watch The Protector Season 2 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard)

– $22.99 per month (premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Add your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to suit your preferences. The Standard with Ads Plan is the cheapest option, providing access to most of its movies and TV shows, although it includes ads. It allows Full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously. The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows content download on two devices, with an option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan offers Ultra HD streaming on up to four devices, content download on six devices, and the option to add up to two additional members.

Now that you know how and where to watch The Protector Season 2 online, sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in this epic adventure of Hakan, the young shopkeeper who becomes connected to a secret ancient order tasked with protecting Istanbul.

