Reddit Faces Backlash over New Policy, Potential Solutions in Web 3

Reddit, the popular social media platform, has faced significant backlash over its new policy that charges third-party apps to access data on the platform. This policy change has resulted in thousands of Reddit discussion forums going dark in protest. Critics argue that the changes threaten the ability of moderators to customize their platforms and maintain accessibility.

One of the main issues Reddit faces is the lack of incentives for moderators. As unpaid volunteers, moderators have little motivation to keep the subreddits safe for users. This can lead to discriminatory banning and removal of posts. Additionally, Reddit’s “karma” system, which allows users to upvote or downvote content, has been criticized for reducing the quality of user experience on the platform.

The decline in users and visits to the site further compounds these issues. In September 2023, Reddit experienced a sharp drop of 23% in total visits, losing over 400 million monthly visits. This decline in popularity has led some users to seek alternatives that offer a better social media experience.

Web 3-based social networks have emerged as potential solutions to the problems faced platforms like Reddit. These networks leverage blockchain technology to introduce decentralization, transparency, data ownership, and non-censorship. One such platform is Phaver, powered social graph protocols Lens Protocol and CyberConnect.

Phaver offers a multi-protocol platform that allows users to build their social platforms on various blockchains. This decentralized approach ensures user control over their accounts, protecting them from centralized actions. Additionally, Phaver introduces a reputation system called Phaver Cred, which gamifies building a reputation on social media. This system rewards active users and offers opportunities for incentivizing professional creators and moderators.

The rise of social media platforms on Web 3 provides a clearer future for the industry. With persistent issues of centralization, privacy, and incentivization in Web 2 social media, users are looking for better platforms that offer valuable engagement rewards. The adoption of Web 3 platforms can address these concerns and provide a more user-centric experience.

