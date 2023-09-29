Torture of Monkeys on Social Media Needs Urgent Action, Report Shows

A recent report the Asia for Animals Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition (SMACC) sheds light on the disturbing trend of violent and graphic torture of Macaques, a species of monkey, being shared on social media. According to the report, these videos have accumulated over 12 million views on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

The report, compiled 20 animal protection organizations, examined 1,266 videos and photos from September 2021 to March 2023 that depicted macaques being kept as pets. Shockingly, 35% of the macaque species featured in the content were classified as endangered, while 53% were listed as vulnerable the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Macaques are a closely related group of monkey species that are frequently targeted for trade purposes. This exploitation not only endangers their populations and separates individuals from their families, but it also poses a risk of zoonotic diseases for humans.

The study revealed that 13% of the analyzed content included deliberate psychological torture of macaques, such as scaring, teasing, and depriving them of food. Furthermore, 12% of the content featured physical torture, including beatings, burnings, amputations, and even death. Sadly, the macaques in these videos experienced psychological distress, with 60% of the content showing direct physical abuse.

The report highlights the popularity of videos where macaques are kept in homes, dressed in clothes, or wearing diapers. Although some viewers find these videos “cute,” they cause long-lasting physical and psychological damage to the macaques. Dressing them in clothes restricts their natural movements and can cause discomfort. Moreover, many of these macaques are separated from their parents and sold into the pet trade, leading to severe psychological and emotional issues.

The report also raises concerns about the nutrition and physical health of pet macaques, as they often do not receive the proper care they require. Growing up in isolation and confined spaces can result in aggression towards their owners, leading to rehoming or endangerment if released into the wild.

The report suggests that the interest in watching videos of macaques may stem from the perceived connection between humans and primates. However, these videos often misinterpret the macaques’ expressions and behaviors, leading viewers to believe they are happy when they are actually distressed.

It is crucial to address this issue and take action to protect these endangered and vulnerable macaque species. Stricter regulations and enforcement on social media platforms are needed to discourage the sharing of such content. Furthermore, public education and awareness campaigns can help promote empathy and understanding towards these animals.

