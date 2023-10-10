The Popularity and Privacy Concerns of the EPIK Photo Editing App

The EPIK photo editing service has taken social media storm with its ability to generate photos in the style of American yearbooks from the 1990s. Developed the South Korean company Snow Corporation, the app has quickly become the most downloaded app across mobile devices, with 92.3 million lifetime installs since its launch in August 2021. While initially popular in Asian countries, it has recently gained traction in the United States and Europe, thanks to the viral TikTok trend known as the #YearBookChallenge, in which celebrities and influencers have participated.

However, the popularity of the app has raised concerns about the safety of such tools that use artificial intelligence (AI) based on user data and faces. In Spain, a group of school girls fell victim to pornographic deepfakes created and shared their classmates, highlighting the potential risks involved with these technologies.

Using EPIK is relatively straightforward. Users upload between eight and 12 selfies, and the AI generates photos with the desired yearbook effect. However, the service comes at a cost of $5.99 on average, with varying prices for standard delivery and express service for faster turnaround. To use the app, users must also agree to the privacy policy, which grants the company permission to collect, store, and process their facial images.

Digital communication lawyer Borja Adsuara raises privacy concerns about EPIK, comparing it to the Russian mobile app FaceApp, which gained popularity in 2019 for its face-aging feature. Adsuara points out that the company acknowledges using user photos to improve the application and collects information from the mobile device even when the app is running in the background. The concern lies not only in what others could do with one’s face but also in what the company can do with the collected data.

While the immediate appeal of the app outweighs privacy concerns for many users, the implications of data collection and potential misuse warrant a closer examination. As the popularity of AI-based tools continues to grow, it is essential to address privacy and security concerns to ensure user safety in the digital age.

