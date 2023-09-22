Frndly TV Raises Prices, Adds New Channel MeTV+

Frndly TV, a popular streaming service, recently announced that it will increase the monthly rates for its plans $1. The basic plan will now cost $7.99 per month, the classic plan will be priced at $9.99 per month, and the premium plan will be available for $11.99 per month. However, there is good news for potential subscribers who act quickly. By prepaying for a year upfront, the basic package can be locked in at the discounted price of $5.83 per month. This limited-time offer will only be available until October 5, 2023.

In addition to the price hike, Frndly TV also revealed that it will be introducing a new channel called MeTV+. MeTV+ was originally launched as a sister channel to MeTV in 2021, but it was only available in Chicago and Phoenix. Now, it has expanded to 30 markets across the United States, and Frndly TV is the first streaming service to offer this channel.

MeTV+ is the second attempt MeTV to launch a second over-the-air TV channel. The first attempt, MeTV Too, was discontinued in 2013. MeTV+ features a vast collection of classic shows such as T.J. Hooker, Mod Squad, Mission: Impossible, Space 1999, and The Andy Griffith Show. The full schedule can be found on MeTV’s website.

Frndly TV is not the only streaming service that has raised its prices recently. Many others, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and Peacock, have also increased their prices due to the rising cost of content.

Frndly TV offers three subscription plans: Basic, Classic, and Premium. The Basic plan includes 40+ channels, live and on-demand content, SD video quality, and the ability to watch on one screen at a time. The Classic plan offers access to all channels in HD video quality, unlimited DVR recordings that can be kept for 3 months, and the ability to stream on two screens simultaneously. The Premium plan provides access to all 40+ channels in HD, unlimited DVR recording that can be kept for 9 months, and the ability to stream on four screens simultaneously.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]