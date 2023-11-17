Holocaust Survivors Embrace TikTok to Educate and Overcome Hate

In an era where social media dominates communication, Holocaust survivors are utilizing platforms like TikTok to ensure that the memory and lessons of the Holocaust are not forgotten. As the number of living survivors dwindles each day, it has become essential for them to reach younger generations where they are most present – social media.

A recent survey revealed a stark reality – almost two-thirds of millennials and Gen Zers are unaware that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, and nearly half cannot name a single concentration camp. This lack of knowledge highlights the urgency of Holocaust education, especially as incidents of anti-Semitism have surged globally, both online and offline.

Pioneers like Gidon Lev, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor and retired dairy farmer, engaged with TikTok to share his stories with the masses. With nearly half a million followers, he reached millions of young people, aiming to combat ignorance and foster hope. However, Lev has now made the difficult decision to deactivate his TikTok account due to a surge in hate speech, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial following the recent Hamas attacks.

Lev is not alone in this struggle. Lily Ebert, a 99-year-old Jewish influencer and Auschwitz survivor, also turned to TikTok alongside her great grandson Dov Forman, aiming to spread messages of love, peace, and tolerance. Tragically, Ebert and Forman have received rape and death threats and faced Holocaust denial on TikTok and Instagram. The toxicity and hatred directed at Jewish creators on these platforms have reached untenable levels.

Despite the challenges, survivors and their families remain resilient. They refuse to be silenced, as their voices and stories are crucial in society. With TikTok’s shortcomings in addressing hate speech and anti-Semitism, it is a bittersweet departure for Lev and others. Their legacy, however, will continue on Instagram and other platforms where they can safely share their experiences.

Ultimately, it is vital for society as a whole to prioritize Holocaust education and combat hate speech wherever it manifests. Through resilience, determination, and the use of social media platforms, Holocaust survivors and their families will continue to inspire and educate, ensuring that the memory of the Holocaust lives on for generations to come.

