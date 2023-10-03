WeWork Shares Drop as Interest Payments Withheld on Bonds

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) shares tumbled 5.4% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company chose to withhold interest payments on five of its bonds, potentially leading to a default after a 30-day grace period. According to SEC filings, WeWork withheld $37.3 million in cash and $57.9 million in in-kind payments, even though it had enough liquidity to make the payments.

On the other hand, Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) saw its shares soar 17% in premarket trading after revealing its preliminary results for the third quarter, indicating its strongest third quarter ever. The health and wellness-focused technology company expects its revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to surpass its own forecasts.

In Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) news, the electric vehicle maker celebrated a court win as a judge ruled that a group of car owners claiming misleading information regarding its autopilot features will need to pursue individual arbitration, rather than a class-action suit. However, Tesla’s worse-than-expected quarterly delivery numbers continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Major automotive manufacturers, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), and Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA, EPA:STLA), maintained steady stock prices ahead of today’s trading as an industrial dispute persists and new reports suggest potential fines worth over $10 billion under proposed US fuel economy standards. The revisions aim to encourage the production of more efficient or electric vehicles and could lead to fines of $2,151 per vehicle for the manufacturers.

WK Kellogg (Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)LG) and Kellanova (NYSE:K) both experienced relief in premarket trading, with each seeing around a 1% increase. The cereal maker and Pringles snack spin-out fell approximately 11% as they began trading separately in New York after a split that saw shareholders receive one share of WK Kellogg for every four shares of Kellogg they owned.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) might soon require subscribers in the European Union to pay for ad-free access to Facebook and Instagram. This move would address EU regulations concerning users’ personal data. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) announced that its once-monthly injection, Rivfloza, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, a rare genetic kidney condition. Rivfloza uses RNA interference technology to silence or neutralize genes contributing to the disease.

Despite proposals for co-ownership with the Glazer family, Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU) stock investors remained unenthused Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s scaled-back offer to acquire only a 25% stake in the club. Alternative reports suggest that Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani still desires a full takeover and has made the highest offer to the Glazers. Manchester United stock in New York indicated a minimal increase in early premarket trading, valuing the club at just over £3 billion.

