Instacart Shares Retreat as Nasdaq’s Newest Listing Moves Towards IPO Offer Price

Instacart’s shares traded nearly 4% lower, falling to $33.40 as the grocery shopping and delivery app firm retreated back towards its IPO offer price. The company raised its IPO price to $30 a share, valuing the company at around $10 billion. This comes after yesterday’s market debut initially spiked the market price over 40%. Similarly, Arm Holdings PLC, another recent IPO darling, also saw a decrease in its shares. Klaviyo is next up in the mini-IPO revival, with the marketing automation company set to make its debut later today.

Goldman Sachs is said to be in advanced talks over the sale of home renovations loan business GreenSky. The sale is expected to be around $500 million, marking a significant loss from the $1.7 billion Goldman paid in its 2021 acquisition of the lender. Steelcase Inc’s stock rose around 3% after the office furniture firm expressed optimism about improving demand for its products amid the trend for “back to office” mandates. ARS Pharmaceutical saw its stock plummet after the FDA rejected its application for Neffy, an epinephrine nasal spray. The company plans to resubmit an application next year. Pinterest Inc’s stock rose 3.5% after its chief executive discussed its growth prospects on an investor call.

