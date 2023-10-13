Taylor Swift’s TikTok Success and its Impact on the Music Industry

Taylor Swift has experienced immense success on TikTok, which has had a significant impact on the music industry. While she initially struggled to keep up with her contemporaries, Swift’s fortunes on TikTok turned around when she began re-recording her music. Each release garnered a massive response from her passionate fan base, known as the Swifties. In November 2021, interest in Swift reached new heights when she released the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well,” resulting in a surge in TikTok views related to her content.

Swift’s success on TikTok continued when she released her tenth studio album, “Midnights,” on October 21, 2022. This release propelled her to an even higher level of popularity on the platform, with daily views of her TikTok content surpassing 331 million.

Capitalizing on her TikTok success, Swift announced her “Eras Tour” on Instagram. The tour, which kicked off on March 17, 2023, promised to chronicle Swift’s career from her early days as a country singer to her current status as a superstar. The tour has been a massive hit with her fans, resulting in an influx of TikTok videos related to the concert. Since the start of the tour, Swift has consistently averaged 380 million views per day on TikTok, with no single day falling below 200 million views.

Comparatively, content related to Beyoncé, who is currently on her “Renaissance Tour,” has averaged 90 million views per day on TikTok, with only two days surpassing 200 million views. This highlights the extraordinary power and influence of Taylor Swift on TikTok.

The success of Swift’s TikTok presence could potentially translate to box office success for her concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” with an anticipated domestic opening of $100-125 million. Similarly, if TikTok views predict box office numbers, Beyoncé’s concert film, “Renaissance: A Film Beyoncé,” may open with a substantial figure of $25-35 million.

Taylor Swift’s impact on TikTok and the music industry at large cannot be overstated. Her ability to engage and resonate with her fan base through the platform has proven to be a game-changer in terms of promoting her music and tours. The influence of the Swifties is undeniable, and it will be fascinating to see how their support further propels Swift’s success both on TikTok and in the box office.

– Jared Naylor, Vice President for Audience Development at Vobile

