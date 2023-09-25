WhatsApp and Instagram: How Australians are Shifting their Social Media Habits

A recent cricket documentary shed light on the way Australians connect and communicate through messaging platforms like WhatsApp and iMessage. In the documentary, it was revealed that former prime minister Scott Morrison added Test captain Pat Cummins to a WhatsApp group called “Legends” along with coach Justin Langer. This incident highlights how group chats have reshaped communication in Australia, with people increasingly using messaging apps for private conversations instead of spending time on social media.

Data from Similarweb, a US digital data and analytics firm, reveals that there are over 5.4 million Australians using WhatsApp on Android devices every month. On average, users check the app 13 times a day and spend almost half an hour in group chats. Apart from WhatsApp, Australians are also spending a significant amount of time on Instagram and TikTok. The data shows that they spend 56 minutes a day scrolling through photos on Instagram, and more than one hour and 21 minutes on TikTok.

On the other hand, Australians are becoming less engaged with social media platforms that were traditionally focused on broadcasting opinions to a wide audience. Twitter, now called X, has only 1.4 million monthly active users in Australia, with less than half visiting the platform daily. It was reported earlier this year that less than 10% of Twitter users account for over 90% of tweets. This decline in popularity has opened the door for Meta’s Threads, which initially gained traction but has seen a significant decrease in daily users over time.

WhatsApp groups have also become a hub for important discussions and information sharing among influential figures. Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp archive, for example, became a subject of interest for UK parliament as it contained crucial discussions related to the country’s COVID-19 response. Additionally, WhatsApp became a key communication tool for venture capitalists and start-up founders during the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, with “war rooms” established to ensure accurate information was disseminated. Interestingly, the spread of false and misleading information on Twitter was attributed to this bank run.

Clearly, Australians are shifting their social media habits towards private messaging platforms like WhatsApp and iMessage, while dedicating more time to visually immersive platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The trend suggests a move away from broadcasting opinions to a wider audience and towards more intimate communication circles.

