The Future of Social Posting: Embracing POSSE for a More Open and Connected Online World

In the last two decades, social networking and social media platforms have operated as self-contained universes. Each platform had its own rules, algorithms, and user interface, making it necessary for users to switch between platforms regularly. However, a new era may be dawning, one that emphasizes a more interconnected social ecosystem.

Apps like Mastodon, Bluesky, Pixelfed, Lemmy, and others are leading the charge in building a decentralized social network. This shift, fueled the ActivityPub protocol, will fragment social networks into smaller pieces. All types of posts will be detached from their platforms, giving rise to new tools for creating, organizing, moderating, and sharing content.

However, this shift begs the question: how will users adapt to this new, decentralized landscape? One potential solution is POSSE (Publish [on your] Own Site, Syndicate Everywhere), an idea that has been around for over a decade. The concept of POSSE entails posting content on a personal website that users own, instead of relying on platforms with constantly changing rules and algorithms. Users syndicate their content to various platforms, allowing readers to consume it from anywhere.

While the idea of POSSE has gained traction in recent years, challenges exist. One challenge is managing engagement. With POSSE, engagement is fragmented across different platforms, making it difficult to track likes, comments, and replies. Additionally, each platform has its own norms and audience, posing the question of how to navigate the cultural nuances of posting the same content on multiple platforms.

Despite these challenges, POSSE offers a unified and decentralized approach to posting on the internet. By owning their own domain and maintaining a blog, users can post content that is distributed across multiple platforms. The blog serves as the central hub, directing users to the original source of the content. The concept of POSSE aligns with the desire for content creators to have maximum interaction and reach without having to choose one platform.

Overall, embracing POSSE represents the future of social posting in a more open and connected online world. As users navigate the evolving social landscape, owning one’s content and maintaining a centralized online presence will become increasingly important.

