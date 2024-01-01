Social Media Platforms: Profit over Principles?

Summary: A report the Network Contagion Research Institute at Rutgers University reveals intriguing differences in how politically charged hashtags are handled on TikTok and Instagram. While TikTok appears to have fewer politically charged hashtags, the prevalence of pop-culture tags suggests a potential alignment with the Chinese government’s preferences. On the other hand, Instagram showcases higher frequencies of hashtags related to political issues like Tibet, Uyghurs, and Hong Kong protests. This raises questions about whether social media platforms prioritize free speech and unbiased information or if they operate based on their own agendas.

The study highlights the scrutiny faced TikTok due to its parent company, ByteDance, being based in China, considered a foreign adversary the US. Concerns about potential information manipulation to serve political interests have sparked attempts to ban the app. However, legal roadblocks have hindered these efforts, leaving TikTok in the midst of geopolitical tensions.

TikTok challenges the report’s findings, claiming flawed methodology and stressing that hashtags are user-generated rather than dictated the platform. They assert that the content in question is readily available, dismissing accusations of suppression. Additionally, TikTok highlights that a significant portion of its videos do not utilize hashtags.

While the report’s data limitations are acknowledged, the study provides valuable insights into the dynamics of hashtag usage across these influential social media platforms. It raises concerns about whether platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok prioritize profit over principles. The lack of consistent moral and ethical standards raises important questions about the need for better regulations to ensure responsible and ethical operations social media platforms when navigating complex global issues. It is crucial to establish guidelines that prioritize unbiased information sharing and promote fair free speech, rather than serving individual platform agendas.