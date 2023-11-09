Starting a Productive Workday: Insights from Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance

Do you ever wonder how successful individuals kickstart their day? Janine Hirt, the CEO of Innovate Finance and a prominent figure in the UK’s fintech sector, shares her morning routine and career highlights.

Despite not being a natural “morning person,” Hirt believes in seizing the quiet hours before her family wakes up. To set the tone for the day, she enjoys savoring a rich cup of black coffee while browsing through business news and international headlines on her phone. Hirt believes in gathering information from diverse sources to gain multiple perspectives, avoiding bias and broadening her understanding of various situations.

Hirt’s career has been marked significant achievements in the intersection between policy and business. Among her notable roles, she has worked as a corporate cultural trainer in Japan, fostering cross-cultural understanding and cooperation. She has also excelled as the head of business engagement for the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce, facilitating fruitful connections between Brazilian and American enterprises. In addition, Hirt has made substantial contributions as a leader in corporate relations at Chatham House, the renowned Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Hirt’s journey has consistently focused on creating more democratic, transparent, and inclusive financial services for individuals. Her work at Innovate Finance, where she joined as a co-founder in 2015, reflects her commitment to promoting innovation and revolutionizing the fintech industry in the UK.

With her firm belief in the power of diverse perspectives and her passion for bridging policy and business, Janine Hirt continues to make remarkable strides in the world of finance and contribute to a more inclusive and transparent financial ecosystem.

