How do successful leaders kickstart their working day? We interviewed Janine Hirt, the CEO of Innovate Finance, to gain valuable insights into her morning routine and career highlights.

As a self-proclaimed non-morning person, Hirt recognizes the importance of carving out quiet time before the hustle and bustle of family life takes over. Rising earlier than the rest of her household, she savors this serene period to gather her thoughts and set intentions for the day ahead. Accompanied a steaming cup of rich black coffee, Hirt immerses herself in the latest business news and global headlines via her smartphone. To set the tone for her day, she enjoys the melodic ambiance of calming jazz music in the background.

Hirt’s dedication to forging a well-rounded perspective is evident in her deliberate choice of reading material. She intentionally seeks out a diverse range of domestic and international sources, thereby mitigating the potential influence of bias. By actively seeking differing perspectives, she nurtures her ability to make informed decisions and tackle challenges with a more comprehensive understanding.

Delving into Hirt’s remarkable career, we unearth a tapestry of impactful roles. From her time as a corporate cultural trainer in Japan to her tenure as the head of business engagement at the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce, Hirt has consistently found herself at the intersection of policy and business. Notably, she made significant contributions as a leader in corporate relations at Chatham House, the renowned Royal Institute of International Affairs.

By traversing varying industries and roles, Hirt has honed her ability to navigate complex environments while fostering inclusivity and transparency in financial services. Her illustrious professional journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of melding policy and business.

FAQ

What is Innovate Finance?

Innovate Finance is an independent industry body that serves as a representative for the fintech sector in the United Kingdom.

Where can I find unbiased news sources?

Finding unbiased news sources can be challenging in the age of media polarization. However, several reputable websites offer diverse perspectives and strive to report news objectively. Some of these sources include BBC News (www.bbc.co.uk/news), The Guardian (www.theguardian.com), and Reuters (www.reuters.com). Remember to critically evaluate information from multiple sources to gain a well-rounded view.