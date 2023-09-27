The Police Joins TikTok: Celebrating 40 Years of Iconic Music

The iconic band, The Police, has officially joined TikTok, marking the 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking album, Synchronicity. With their infectious melodies and genre-bending new wave sounds, The Police has captivated audiences since their formation in 1977, and now they are bringing their timeless hits to the TikTok community.

On TikTok, fans will have the opportunity to delve into the band’s storied career as they share original content and never- before-seen footage. The Police will also be inviting the global TikTok community to go #BehindtheSong, providing an intimate window into the creative process behind their iconic hits like “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,” and “Message in a Bottle.”

The band has already gained popularity on TikTok, with their songs being featured in over 165,000 creations. “Every Breath You Take” has become the subject of viral TikTok trends, as users incorporate the song into various situations, from showcasing cute pet moments to working out at the gym and dancing with friends. Additionally, the track “I’ll Be Missing You,” which samples The Police’s iconic song, has garnered global homage as a tribute to the late rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.

In a statement, band member Andy Summers expressed his excitement about joining TikTok and continuing the legacy of The Police. He emphasized the importance of music in difficult times and the positive message he hopes their music can bring to people everywhere.

To celebrate their presence on TikTok, The Police has also released an Official Guest Playlist featuring some of their most iconic songs. This playlist allows fans to curate their own Police-themed content and dive deeper into the band’s legendary career.

Join The Police on TikTok at @ThePolice to gain an inside look at their music and the career that has made them a household name for over four decades.

