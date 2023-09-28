The Police Join TikTok to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of ‘Synchronicity’

The Police have officially joined TikTok to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their fifth and final album, ‘Synchronicity.’ Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland will be sharing new original content and never-before-seen footage from their archive with fans on the platform. They will also provide insights into the creation of their timeless hits through TikTok’s #BehindTheSong community.

Guitarist Andy Summers expressed his enthusiasm for joining TikTok, stating that it is a great way to continue The Police’s legacy. He believes that music has the power to bring a positive message to people during difficult times. The band already has four videos posted on the platform, promising to explore old stories, explain obscure songs, and bust myths surrounding their career.

One of The Police’s hits, “Every Breath You Take,” has been used in over 165,000 creations on TikTok and has become synonymous with viral trends. The sampled version of the track Diddy and Faith Evans, titled “I’ll Be Missing You,” has also paid tribute to The Police and The Notorious B.I.G.

The Police have shared their ‘Official Guest Playlist’ on TikTok, featuring some of their most iconic songs. This allows users to create more content using their music. ‘Synchronicity,’ released in 1983, remains The Police’s most successful studio album and played a significant role in the Second British Invasion. It reached Number One in both the UK and US and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009.

In related news, Diddy recently clarified comments he made about having to pay Sting $5,000 per day for the rest of his life due to his use of “Every Breath You Take.”

