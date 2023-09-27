The Police Join TikTok to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Synchronicity Album

The Police have officially become members of the TikTok community, announcing plans to share original content and previously unseen archive material to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their Synchronicity album. The band, consisting of Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland, aims to engage with the global TikTok community through the hashtag #BehindtheSong, offering an intimate look at their creative process.

Before joining TikTok, The Police already enjoyed considerable popularity on the platform. Their iconic 1983 anthem, “Every Breath You Take,” has been used in over 165,000 creations and has become a part of various viral TikTok trends. Users have incorporated the song into videos featuring cute pets, fitness routines, and dance performances. Additionally, the song “I’ll Be Missing You,” which samples “Every Breath You Take” and was performed Diddy, Faith Evans, and 112, has its own dedicated communities around the world, paying tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G.

Guitarist Andy Summers expressed enthusiasm about joining TikTok, stating that it is a fitting platform to continue The Police’s legacy. He emphasized the importance of music as a positive message in these challenging times and expressed gratitude to TikTok for the opportunity.

To celebrate their arrival on TikTok, The Police have released an Official Guest Playlist featuring their most iconic songs. They are excited to see how TikTok users creatively engage with their music.

It is evident that The Police’s decision to join TikTok is driven their desire to connect with a younger audience and celebrate their musical achievements. Through this platform, they hope to inspire and bring joy to people worldwide.

