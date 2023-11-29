Pokémon Horizons Coming to Netflix: A New Adventure Awaits

Get ready to embark on a brand-new Pokémon journey as the highly-anticipated mainline anime series, Pokémon Horizons, is set to begin streaming on Netflix on February 23rd. Brace yourself for an adventure spanning multiple regions throughout the captivating Pokémon world.

While Pokémon Horizons has already been airing in Japan, English-speaking audiences have eagerly awaited news of its debut in the English dub. The wait is almost over, and just in time for Pokémon Day 2024, fans can join Liko, Sprigatito, Roy, and Fuecoco as they embrace their destiny as the new young protagonists of the long-running Pokémon series.

A Worldwide Debut

Excitingly, the release of Pokémon Horizons will not be limited to Netflix. UK viewers will have a head start, with the English dub set to premiere on BBC iPlayer in early December. Australians will have their chance to join the adventure on February 27th on 9Go!, while Canadians can catch it on Cartoon Network or Télétoon starting from March 2nd.

With its global release across different platforms, Pokémon Horizons is sure to captivate audiences of all ages, bringing the beloved franchise to new heights of popularity. The power of Pokémon will unite fans around the world as they follow the new protagonists on their thrilling journey.

