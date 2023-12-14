Midtown Detroit Tower to be Converted into Extended-Stay Apartment Hotel

Detroit-based developer The Roxbury Group has announced plans to convert a 12-story tower in Midtown Detroit into an extended-stay apartment hotel. The Plaza, located at 3800 Woodward, was previously converted from offices to upscale apartments in 2015-2016. The building’s existing 72 apartments will be transformed into extended-stay, fully furnished hotel units, with the potential for the unit count to increase to about 92 units. The conversion is expected to begin next year, allowing existing residents to stay until their leases expire.

The Roxbury Group has signed a deal with hotel giant Marriott to create the first Apartments By Marriott Bonvoy property in the United States. This move comes in response to evolving demands in the residential market, providing a wider audience with the option of extended-stay apartment hotel units. Similar developments have already emerged in Detroit, including the recently opened 117-unit ROOST Apartment Hotel in Dan Gilbert’s Book Tower and Sonder extended-stay properties.

David Di Rita, principal of The Roxbury Group, expressed his belief that the demand for furnished extended-stay apartment hotels still outweighs the available supply in Detroit. He attributes this to the changing nature of work and people’s definition of “home.” Di Rita anticipates that this residential product will continue to be in high demand, leading to more similar developments in the future.

The Tower, formerly known as the Professional Plaza Tower, will retain its Hammer & Nail cocktail bar and Give Thanks Bakery as tenants during the conversion. The building was designed architect Gerald Crane and opened as a medical arts building in 1966. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.

Marriott also announced the upcoming opening of the first Apartments Marriott Bonvoy property in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Bonvoy brand sits within the premium and luxury segments.