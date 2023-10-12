Issues with Pixel 8’s Selfie Camera: Lack of Autofocus or Something More?

Recently, there have been an increasing number of complaints online regarding the selfie camera on the Pixel 8. Some users have blamed the lack of autofocus for the poor quality of their photos. However, the issue may be more worrisome than a simple hardware problem.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google’s latest flagship smartphones, known for their exceptional cameras and post-processing capabilities. While the Pixel 8 Pro boasts a telephoto lens and a selfie camera with autofocus, the standard Pixel 8 lacks this feature.

It’s important to note that front-facing selfie cameras are designed to prioritize high sensitivity and narrow aperture, which naturally allows for a greater focus on the subject of the photo. As long as you’re not extremely close or far away, your photos should be in focus, and the quality should be on par, if not improved, compared to previous Pixel generations.

However, some users have reported issues with their Pixel 8’s front-facing camera that cannot be attributed to the lack of autofocus. These users have noticed that their selfies appear completely blurry, with a significant loss of detail in their hair and face. Holding the camera at arm’s length seems to be a temporary fix, although it is far from ideal.

Furthermore, another problem has been identified Max Weinbach, who experienced a different issue with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cameras. The images in the viewfinder appeared “dead” and lacked detail, although the final photo taken in the Camera app looked great, thanks to Google’s processing. However, when using apps like Instagram or Snapchat, which do not use the same shutter as the Camera app, the viewfinder image becomes the final photo.

It is apparent that the lack of autofocus is not the sole culprit for these camera issues. While it may be frustrating not to have autofocus for better facial recognition, the Pixel 8’s camera requires additional tuning to ensure optimal performance.

Have you experienced similar problems with your Pixel 8’s selfie camera? Let us know in the comments.

Definitions:

– Autofocus: A camera feature that automatically adjusts the focus to keep the subject of the photo sharp.

– Viewfinder: The screen or optical device on a camera that allows the user to see the scene before capturing the photo.

