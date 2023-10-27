New Release: Explore the Intriguing Tale of “The Pigeon Tunnel” Now Streaming on Apple TV Plus

Discover the captivating world of “The Pigeon Tunnel,” a British documentary film that delves into the extraordinary life of acclaimed author John le Carré. Directed Errol Morris, this remarkable documentary takes viewers on a journey through six decades of Cornwell’s life, revealing the man behind the literary masterpieces.

Unlike traditional biographical documentaries, “The Pigeon Tunnel” seamlessly blends rare archival footage, personal interviews, and fascinating anecdotes to provide a unique and intimate portrait of John le Carré. Explore the tumultuous backdrop of the Cold War that serves as the setting for Cornwell’s gripping stories.

Immerse yourself in the narrative as you witness Cornwell’s last and most personal interview, accompanied a treasure trove of captivating stories from his past. Directed Errol Morris, this documentary boasts a talented cast, including Jake Dove as Teenage David Cornwell, Charlotte Hamblin as Olive Cornwell, Garry Cooper as Ronnie Cornwell, Simon Harrison as Kim Philby, Arlo Dodgson as Young David Cornwell, Mike Noble portraying Adult David Cornwell, and more.

To stream this captivating documentary, head over to Apple TV Plus. Launched on November 1, 2019, Apple TV Plus offers an extensive selection of original titles, including “The Morning Show” and “Lessons in Chemistry.” Watch “The Pigeon Tunnel” following these simple steps:

1. Open the Apple TV app on your device.

2. Select the Apple TV Plus Originals tab.

3. Click on “Sign In” and then “Start Free Trial.”

4. Sign in with your Apple ID or Create a New Apple ID if needed.

5. Verify and enter your billing and payment details.

Discover the world of John le Carré and gain insight into the mind of a literary genius. Don’t miss your chance to explore the captivating tale of “The Pigeon Tunnel” streaming on Apple TV Plus.

FAQs

Where can I watch “The Pigeon Tunnel” documentary?

You can watch “The Pigeon Tunnel” documentary on Apple TV Plus. Visit the Apple TV app and navigate to the Apple TV Plus Originals tab to access the film.

Are there any additional benefits to subscribing to Apple TV Plus?

Yes, besides “The Pigeon Tunnel,” Apple TV Plus offers a wide range of exclusive original content, including shows like “The Morning Show” and “Lessons in Chemistry.” Subscribers may also be eligible for discounts and promotions depending on their device.

Can I share my Apple TV Plus subscription with my family?

Absolutely! Apple TV Plus allows you to add up to five family members to your subscription, ensuring everyone can enjoy the diverse selection of content together.

(Note: Streaming service availability may be subject to change. Please refer to the official Apple TV website for up-to-date information.)