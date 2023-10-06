Marty Fox: The Rising Star on The Block

Summary:

Marty Fox, the charismatic new judge on the hit show The Block, has had an impressive career in real estate. As the co-founder and director of WHITEFOX Real Estate, Fox has made a name for himself in the industry. He first gained attention from Block fans as the auctioneer for some of the show’s most memorable houses. In a recent interview for the series “Best Selfie,” Fox shared his journey in real estate and reflected on his personal life.

Before becoming a household name in the world of property and design, Fox’s passion for real estate began at a young age. He took viewers on a trip down memory lane with his Instagram photos, reminiscing about his school days and the nostalgic feeling of having his own children attending the school he once went to.

Fox and his wife Charlotte live in Melbourne with their three children. They have built both a successful business and a loving family together. Their experience in renovating properties has been extensive, having completed 12 projects over the past 15 years. The couple recently celebrated their upcoming 10th wedding anniversary, and Fox fondly shared the story of how they met.

In addition to his successful real estate career, Fox has now taken on the role of judge on The Block. He feels fortunate to work alongside industry veterans and hopes to provide a unique perspective on the show. With the season nearing its end, Fox shared his insights on the upcoming auction and which houses he believes have the greatest potential.

Looking ahead to the future, Fox has a bold suggestion for the 20th season of The Block: a challenge where contestants can win him as their auctioneer. It’s clear that Fox’s expertise and charm have made him a rising star in the real estate world and a valuable asset to The Block.

Sources:

– “Best Selfie: Marty Fox on his journey in real estate and life on The Block” on 9Honey.com.au