India’s Changing Diplomatic Practice: Managing Social Media Comments in Times of Crisis

India’s response to a recent Hamas terror attack highlights the evolving nature of its diplomatic practice and the impact of social media on policy articulation. The immediacy of social media platforms and the pressure from the media have shortened the response times of political leaders and diplomats in addressing regional or global crises. Additionally, the inclination of top leaders to use social media during unfolding events has become a significant factor.

While social media comments leaders can sometimes be innocuous, they can also create confusion, especially when dealing with complex issues that have long histories. It is crucial for those managing the social media accounts of top leaders to have a profound understanding of foreign policymaking and the need for nuanced diplomatic comments.

In the case of the recent Hamas attack, Israel’s intelligence and military establishment faced significant disruption and confusion. The attack overwhelmed Israeli military bases and compromised their communication and surveillance systems. In response, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and solidarity with Israel. However, the brevity and narrow focus of his tweets raised questions about India’s broader stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.

The lack of further comments from India in the following days only added to the confusion. As Israel’s response led to civilian deaths in Gaza, many countries issued statements cautioning against a humanitarian disaster. India’s focus on condemning terrorism without addressing the broader policy on Israel-Palestine relations intensified the urgency for clarity.

Once a Prime Minister tweets, it becomes challenging for diplomats or ministers to clarify broader policy positions without diluting the Prime Minister’s message or intention. Traditionally, statements were made the Ministry of External Affairs, allowing for modifications and clarifications without direct involvement from the political leadership.

The Ministry of External Affairs eventually provided clarity in a media briefing, condemning the attack as an act of terror but not taking a position on the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization. They reiterated India’s longstanding policy of advocating for direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine for a two-state solution. The spokesperson also emphasized the universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law.

While Israel may not have been entirely satisfied with these clarifications, it is crucial for India to balance its condemnation of terrorism with its significant interests in the West Asia region. Moving forward, it is essential for leaders to craft social media comments that avoid raising doubts about basic policy positions, even in times of crisis.

Vivek Katju