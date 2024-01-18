New Celebrities Set to Rise in 2024

A new year brings new talent, and 2024 is no exception. The entertainment industry is buzzing with anticipation as several rising stars gear up for their breakthrough moments. From actors to musicians to athletes, these individuals have been quietly honing their skills and are now ready to take center stage. Here are some of the promising new celebrities you’ll want to keep an eye on in the coming year.

Kingsley Ben-Adir: Transforming into Bob Marley

British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir made waves with his performance in last year’s hit film “Barbie.” Now, he’s taking on his most prestigious role to date as he transforms into reggae legend Bob Marley for an upcoming biopic. Ben-Adir’s dedication to the role is evident, as he learned to sing and play guitar specifically for the film. Keep an eye out for this talented actor on Valentine’s Day when the biopic hits theaters.

Margaret Qualley: Breaking Through in Comedy

With her charm and acting prowess, Margaret Qualley is set to captivate audiences in 2024. Following standout performances in “The Leftovers” and “The Nice Guys,” Qualley will lead the cast of the buzzworthy road-trip comedy “Drive-Away Dolls.” Additionally, she is rumored to reunite with director Yorgos Lanthimos for a film expected to generate Oscar buzz. Qualley’s star power is on the rise, and she’s definitely one to watch.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph: A Golden Globe Breakout

Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s emotional portrayal in the holiday drama “The Holdovers” earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. This year, she’s gearing up for an even bigger takeover, starring alongside Kerry Washington in the thriller “Shadow Force” and the action-comedy “Bride Hard.” Be prepared to see Randolph’s talent shine brightly on the big screen.

Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor: Love Interests on the Court

Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor will captivate audiences as competing love interests for Zendaya in the sports drama “Challengers.” The duo’s chemistry is sure to steal hearts when the film releases. Faist will also make waves in the ensemble cast of “The Bikeriders,” a film centered around a motorcycle club. Both actors are set for a breakout year.

Marisa Abela: Channeling Amy Winehouse

In the highly anticipated biopic “Back to Black,” Marisa Abela will portray the iconic singer Amy Winehouse. The 27-year-old impressed studio executives and director Sam Taylor-Johnson during her audition, suggesting that she may be in the running for awards season recognition. Abela’s transition from considering a law career to pursuing acting has definitely paid off.

Paul Mescal: From TV Sensation to Blockbuster Hero

After his breakout role in the television adaptation of “Normal People” and an Oscar nomination, Paul Mescal is ready to make a splash in Hollywood. The 27-year-old Irish actor reportedly beat out several rising stars for a role in the highly anticipated sequel to “Gladiator.” If he succeeds in becoming the next blockbuster hero, Mescal’s star power will undoubtedly skyrocket.

Brian Jordan Alvarez: TikTok Sensation Turned Actor

Brian Jordan Alvarez has been steadily building his career in the entertainment industry since 2008. However, it’s his massive popularity on TikTok that is set to propel him to new heights in 2024. Known for his viral hits like “Sitting,” Alvarez has landed roles in major movies and even created and stars in his own FX series. Keep an eye on this multi-talented performer as he continues to shine.

Erling Haaland: The Rising Star of Soccer

At just 23 years old, Erling Haaland has already taken the soccer world storm. The Norwegian striker made a remarkable debut in the Premier League, becoming the top scorer of the season and breaking records along the way. Haaland’s skills and talent have established him as one of the brightest prospects in the sport, and his future looks incredibly promising.

As the year unfolds, these new celebrities are poised to make a significant impact on their respective industries. Whether it’s through riveting performances, chart-topping music, or awe-inspiring athletic abilities, their talent is impossible to ignore. Get ready to see their names and faces everywhere in 2024.