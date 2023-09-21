The Dogfree Subreddit: A Community for People Who Don’t Like Dogs

The Dogfree Subreddit is a community on Reddit for people who don’t like dogs. It provides a space for members to express their dislike for dogs and share their experiences. The Subreddit’s tagline, “We don’t like dogs,” encapsulates the sentiments of its members.

The posts on Dogfree mainly consist of news reports about dog bites, complaints about encountering dogs in public, and frustrations about dog-related issues such as sidewalk poop and excessive barking. Members find solace in the fact that their unpopular views are shared others in the community.

Contrary to assumptions that their dislike for dogs is rooted in unruly behavior or irresponsible owners, the moderators of Dogfree clarify that their problem simply lies with dogs themselves. They assert that they just don’t like dogs.

Some members of Dogfree developed their aversion to dogs due to negative experiences. For instance, one member recalls being allergic to dogs since childhood and even having to leave a friend’s slumber party after a dog caused her severe allergic reactions. Others have had frightening encounters with dogs that were supposedly protecting their owners. These experiences have solidified their perception of dogs as at best unpleasant and at worst threatening.

Dog ownership is extremely popular in the United States, with dogs being considered part of the family many owners. However, the existence of the Dogfree Subreddit reflects the presence of pent-up anti-dog sentiment. Here, members can freely express their revulsion towards certain aspects of dog ownership, such as the presence of dog hair on furniture and instances of dog attacks.

The Dogfree Subreddit has 56,000 members, with the majority residing in North America. Many members feel socially pressured to like dogs or disapprove of the prioritization of dogs over people. However, it’s important to note that Dogfree is not an anti-animal community; many members express a desire to care for cats.

For members like GemstoneWriter, the Subreddit provides a sense of companionship and understanding. While she personally dislikes dogs due to their loud and dirty nature, she doesn’t view dog owners as enemies. She appreciates how people in the Subreddit empathize with dog attack victims rather than defending the dogs or their owners.

The Dogfree Subreddit serves as a support system for individuals who don’t have a fondness for dogs. It allows them to celebrate their dislike for dogs while finding solace in a community of like-minded individuals.

