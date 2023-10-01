Can Blocking Apps Help Improve Focus and Productivity?

Susie Alegre, a human rights lawyer and author based in London, uses an app called Freedom to block her access to social media sites when she needs to concentrate on work. Alegre believes that relying on willpower alone to avoid wasting time on smartphones is incredibly difficult. Freedom allows users to block specific social media sites or turn off internet access entirely for a set period of time. Similar blocking apps include ColdTurkey, FocusMe, and Forest.

With the increasing presence of social media platforms and devices competing for our attention, more people are seeking ways to resist the urge to constantly check notifications and scroll through social media feeds. This has led to the rise in popularity of “monk mode,” a productivity approach that involves dedicating oneself to a single task without any technological or other distractions.

Grace Marshall, an author and productivity coach, acknowledges the addictive nature of social media and the internet. She emphasizes that the dopamine hit we receive when closing the loop on a notification drives us to constantly check our devices. Work email notifications can also be disruptive, leaving individuals feeling pressured to respond immediately. Marshall believes that workplaces should establish guidelines on expected response times to protect work-life balance and mental health.

The founder of the Freedom app, Fred Stutzman, created the app after realizing that he was spending too much time on Facebook instead of working on his dissertation. Stutzman believes that it’s not a failure of human capabilities that many struggle to resist checking social media, but rather the intentional design of these platforms to be stimulating. He sees using technology to push back against technology as a positive way to regain focus and productivity.

If you prefer to avoid using blocking apps, productivity coach Mark Channon suggests making small changes to your daily routine. By creating good habits and managing distractions, you can improve focus and productivity. Vladimir Druts, co-founder of FocusMe, believes that social media addiction should be taken seriously. He sees monk mode as a necessary contrast to the desire for instant gratification and as a way to prioritize daily commitment and focus.

As artificial intelligence continues to advance, the distractions posed technology are expected to increase. Druts predicts that the growth of apps competing for our attention will only continue, making monk mode even more relevant in the future.

