Streaming Wars: The Battle for Viewership

The rise of streaming platforms has reshaped the entertainment industry, with Netflix leading the charge as the dominant player in the streaming wars. However, according to Peter Biskind, a renowned entertainment journalist and cultural critic, this pursuit of mass appeal and the race for the biggest audience have resulted in a decline in quality content.

In his book, Pandora’s Box, Biskind argues that prioritizing broad audiences, streaming companies have produced lackluster shows and movies that fail to captivate viewers. He suggests that as Netflix eventually becomes unwatchable, something else will inevitably replace it. Biskind also highlights the blurring distinction between traditional networks and streaming platforms, as shows now move back and forth between the two.

According to Biskind, streamers are engaged in a hyper-competitive battle for viewership, leading to a race to the middle in terms of content. Instead of pushing boundaries and delivering innovative storytelling, these platforms focus on creating shows that won’t offend anyone, reminiscent of the bland, family-friendly content of network TV in the past.

Biskind reminisces about the golden age of cable television, where unconventional shows like Mad Men and Breaking Bad had to overcome resistance from executives who were hesitant to take risks. In contrast, Netflix embraced taboo-busting series like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards, which initially garnered critical acclaim and generated fervent fanbases.

The author criticizes the myopic view of Netflix’s competitors, who underestimated the platform’s ambition and appeal to consumers. As more companies entered the streaming market, the content they produced became more sanitized and less daring. Biskind notes that this shift is reflected in the portrayal of characters, with the disappearance of anti-heroes and the emergence of comfort viewing like the popular show Ted Lasso.

While streaming platforms have revolutionized the way we consume entertainment, Biskind warns against sacrificing creativity and risk-taking in the pursuit of viewership numbers. As the battle for audience attention continues to intensify, it remains to be seen whether the streaming industry can strike a balance between broad appeal and innovative storytelling or if it will succumb to the allure of mediocrity.