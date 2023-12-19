Traditional Influencers: Embracing Domesticity in the Digital Age

In a world dominated influencers, there is a subculture of women who choose to embrace traditional gender roles and showcase their domestic lives on social media. These influencers, known as tradwives, reject the feminist ideals of education, career, and financial independence in favor of a more traditional lifestyle.

Hannah Neeleman, a Mormon housewife who goes the name “Ballerina Farm,” is one of the most prominent figures in this movement. With millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, she documents her life as a wife and mother, sharing moments of childbirth, farm chores, and baking bread. While not all tradwives have the same religious motivations as Neeleman, they all share a desire to live a life focused on the home.

The emergence of the tradwife can be linked to the existential malaise of life in the digital age, exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic. As people found themselves stuck at home, searches for the term “tradwife” spiked. Women who had never before embraced traditional gender roles suddenly found themselves immersed in cooking, cleaning, and childcare. For some, consuming tradwife content became a way to mirror their new lifestyles, even if they had no intention of making it a permanent change.

But the appeal of tradwife life extends beyond the pandemic. It taps into a deeper American fantasy of going back to the land and living a simpler, more intentional life. This longing for a connection to nature and a return to self-sufficiency has been a part of American culture since its founding.

While tradwives may face criticism for their rejection of feminist ideals, it is important to recognize that their choice to embrace domesticity is just that—a choice. By sharing their lives online, they create a community of like-minded individuals who find comfort and inspiration in the routines and traditions they showcase.

In a world that often prioritizes ambition and achievement, tradwives offer an alternative perspective. They remind us of the beauty and satisfaction that can be found in the everyday tasks of running a household and caring for a family. Whether you agree with their choices or not, there is something to be learned from their commitment to tradition and the celebration of domestic life.